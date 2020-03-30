13 arrested; 2.560 kg hashish, 20 liter liquor seized

UrduPoint.com
During its ongoing drive against drug pushers and criminals, police on Monday arrested thirteen accused and recovered huge cache of narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :During its ongoing drive against drug pushers and criminals, police on Monday arrested thirteen accused and recovered huge cache of narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, besides arresting the culprits, the police of various stations had recovered 2.

560 kilograms hashish, 20 liter liquor, 2 gun 12 bore, 6 pistol 30 bore and 1 riffle 444 bore along 107 bullets from them.

The accused included Muhammad Afzaal, Muhammad Sajid, Shafiullah, Fazal Dawood, Khurram, Naeem Zafir, Arshad, Irfan, Muhammad Amjad, Imran and others.

Police had registered separate cases against them and started further investigation.

