UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Arrested, 3 Kg Hashish Seized In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 03:32 PM

13 arrested, 3 kg hashish seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Police have arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 accused recovering over 3 kilogram Hashish, 30 bottles of liquor, 3 Pistols 30 bore and 3 Rifles (8mm, 7mm) from them.

They were: Amir Shahzad, Shan Ali, Tayyab, Adeel, Dawood Ahmad, Haq Nawaz,Abdul Jabbar, Ashfaq, Ishrat Iqbal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Teacher commits suicide over false allegation of h ..

33 minutes ago

A new food street approved for Rawalpindi city

2 minutes ago

Elizabeth Taylor's personal treasures set for auct ..

2 minutes ago

Mahira Khan hits 5 million Instagram followers, be ..

2 minutes ago

Meray Pass Tum Ho director praises Ayeza Khan for ..

2 minutes ago

Audit points out massive irregularities in 21 depa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.