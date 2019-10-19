13 arrested, 3 kg hashish seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Police have arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 accused recovering over 3 kilogram Hashish, 30 bottles of liquor, 3 Pistols 30 bore and 3 Rifles (8mm, 7mm) from them.

They were: Amir Shahzad, Shan Ali, Tayyab, Adeel, Dawood Ahmad, Haq Nawaz,Abdul Jabbar, Ashfaq, Ishrat Iqbal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.