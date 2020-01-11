UrduPoint.com
13 Arrested, 3770 G Hashish, Weapon, Ammunition Material Seized

Police on Saturday have arrested thirteen accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons, narcotic and ammunition material from them in the Bhalwal police limits.

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday have arrested thirteen accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons, narcotic and ammunition material from them in the Bhalwal police limits.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Ammara Ather/ during operation against criminals and drug pushers; police teams under the supervision of DSP Malik Shakeel Khokhar have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered 3770 grams Hashish, 1 Kalashnikov, 2 hand grenades, 9 pistols 30 bore, 1 rifles 444 bore along with hundreds of bullets and cartridges from them The proclaimed offenders including Ehsan and Adnan were wanted in 10 different cases of robberies, theft and attempt of murder.

While other were identified as Muhammad Mumtaz alias Fouji s/o Muhammad Yar, Shoaib s/o Atta Ullah, Muhammad Saqib s/o Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Arshed, Kashif, Ali Haamza, Ayyub, Sajid and others.

Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.

