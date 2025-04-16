Open Menu

13 Arrested, 66 Shops Sealed Over Encroachments In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM

13 arrested, 66 shops sealed over encroachments in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Lahore district administration and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) seized 11 truckloads of confiscated goods, arrested 13 individuals, demolished 2 illegal properties, and sealed 66 commercial units for municipal encroachment related violations.

According to spokesperson, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, the district administration and MCL have launched an intensified citywide crackdown against illegal constructions, encroachments, hanging electric wires, and unauthorized settlements. The ongoing operation, aimed at improving administrative order and civic infrastructure.

MCL Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia stated that indiscriminate action is being taken against unauthorized constructions and encroachments, especially those lacking approved building maps. He confirmed that the operations were conducted across multiple localities including Wagah Town and Aziz Bhatti Town.

In Shalimar Tehsil, the administration successfully retrieved 15 marlas of government land from illegal occupants.

The reclaimed land is estimated to be worth Rs. 9 million.

The operation also include, removal of dangling electric wires to prevent potential hazards, mega-scale eviction drives targeting makeshift settlements (jhuggis), ongoing removal of illegal banners, posters, and flex signs to maintain visual cleanliness.

Areas covered in the latest operations include, Township Market, Sharifpura Road, Makkah Colony, Main Bedian Road, GT Road, Dharampura, Kamahan Ladhar, Rana Chowk, Canal Road, Burki Point, Multan Road, Shalimar, Chuhangi Multan Bazaar, Manga Mandi Bazaar, Mansoora Bazaar, Shahdara Town, and Harbanspura

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza reiterated the administration’s firm resolve, stating that the anti-encroachment operations will continue until the city is completely cleared of illegal structures and obstructions. He added that the drive is part of a broader strategy to enhance public safety, streamline urban development, and restore public spaces.

