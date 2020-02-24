13 arrested; five Kg narcotics, eight weapons seized in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 13 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Monday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha; during snip checking the Bhera police teams had stopped two suspected vehicles (LEB/5770, FX/474) at Bhera Inter Change and arrested eight accused recovering five Rifles 223, 444 Bore and three Pistols 30 bore.

While district police have also arrested five other drug pushers and recovered 135 bottles of liquor, 2.8 kilogram Hashish and 2.2 kilogram Heroin from them.

They were Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Sohail, Wasim Abbas, Muhammad Ikraam, Umair Hassan, Faisal Iqbal, Omar Hayat, Muhammad Wazir, Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Tahir and others.