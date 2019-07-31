UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Arrested For Decanting In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:32 PM

13 arrested for decanting in Sargodha

The police arrested 13 shopkeepers and drivers for using substandard cylinders and for decanting gas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The police arrested 13 shopkeepers and drivers for using substandard cylinders and for decanting gas.

A police spokesman Wednesday said the police teams, during a drive against illegal business of refilling of gas, conducted raids at Christian Community, Eid Gah Road, Satellite Town and Maqaam Hayat besides arresting Muhammad Arif, Iftikhar, Sikandar Hayat, Farooq, Rouf, Nazim Hussain, etc.

The police have registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Christian Community Police Business Road Gas

Recent Stories

Designing the finance function of the future needs ..

2 minutes ago

Children's entertainment content on national TV ne ..

1 minute ago

Railways signal system of Multan division improved ..

1 minute ago

China punishes information disclosure violations o ..

1 minute ago

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore set ..

1 minute ago

EU countries to share out 131 migrants blocked by ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.