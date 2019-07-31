13 arrested for decanting in Sargodha

The police arrested 13 shopkeepers and drivers for using substandard cylinders and for decanting gas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The police arrested 13 shopkeepers and drivers for using substandard cylinders and for decanting gas.

A police spokesman Wednesday said the police teams, during a drive against illegal business of refilling of gas, conducted raids at Christian Community, Eid Gah Road, Satellite Town and Maqaam Hayat besides arresting Muhammad Arif, Iftikhar, Sikandar Hayat, Farooq, Rouf, Nazim Hussain, etc.

The police have registered separate cases against them.