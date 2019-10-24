13 arrested for erecting encroachment on Heritage Trail in Peshawar

District administration Thursday arrested 13 persons for crackdown against encroachment on Heritage Trail in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :District administration Thursday arrested 13 persons for crackdown against encroachment on Heritage Trail in the city.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-I, Asif Iqbal launched operation against encroachment mafia on Heritage Train and Shaheen Bazaar.

On this occasion, heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any kind of unpleasant incident and arrested 13 persons for erecting encroachments outside their shops.

In the meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed the administrative officers to taking stern action against encroachment mafia and in case of re-emergence of encroachment sending them to jails.