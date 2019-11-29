UrduPoint.com
13 Arrested For LPG Decanting In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:38 PM

13 arrested for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

The police arrested 13 shopkeepers for decanting LPG and selling fireworks illegally in various parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The police arrested 13 shopkeepers for decanting LPG and selling fireworks illegally in various parts of the city.

A police spokesman said the police along with teams of civil defence department arrested Ansar Raza and Malik Azam from Chak No.

204-RB, Yameen from Chak No 208-RB Canal Road, Rafiq from Faisal Road, Sagheer from Chak No 156-RB, Ali Shehzad from Chak No 200-GB, Zahid from Kuriwala Road, Zeeshan from Khoh Chowk, Yaseen from Madan Pura and Owais from Uccha Murabbahas for decanting.

The police also nabbed Suleman, Irfan and Waleem from Millat Town along with heavy quantity of fireworks.

