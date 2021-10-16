UrduPoint.com

13 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:17 PM

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 persons besides recovering seven pistols, a Kalashnikov, a rifle, four daggers and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Saturday

He informed that Airport police held Mohsin and Ali for having two 30 bore pistols while Zanbir, Waqar and Asif were rounded up for having three daggers.

Naseerabad police arrested, Toqeer and Sajid on recovery of two 30 bore pistols while Kotli Sattian police netted Muhammad Waseem with a 30 bore rifle and a 30 bore pistol.

Sadiqabad police nabbed Syed Furqan for possessing a Kalashnikov and ammunition.

Similarly, Murree police arrested Muhammad Ashan and Raja Karam Dad with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Taxila police netted Muhammad Basharat on recovery of a 30 bore pistol while Race Course police arrested Muhammad Fahad for having a dagger.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.

