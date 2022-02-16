UrduPoint.com

13 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Drugs, Liquor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons and drugs rounded up 13 persons from different areas and recovered over four kg charras, 120 liters liquor and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Sadiqabad and City police held Allah Wasaya, Shahzad and Aqib Mehmood for having 133 liters liquor.

Morgah police rounded up Samiullah for possessing 1360 grams charras while Rawat police arrested Ilyas and recovered 1100 grams charras.

Chontra police netted Aqeel with 1550 grams charras.

Meanwhile, Gunjmandi, Cantt, Civil Line, Saddar Baroni and Rawat police arrested seven accused namely Zaheer Ahmed, Ali Raza, Husnain Khan, Nasir Mehmood, Fardous, Muhammad Irshad and Khadim Hussain and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

