13 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Drugs, Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against illegal weapons and drugs on Thursday rounded up 13 persons from different areas and recovered over two kg charras, 130 grams heroin, 35 bottles of liquor, 14 liters liquor and three pistols from their possession

A police spokesman informed that Bani police held Nadeem for having 1850 grams charras. An accused namely Nathanail was sent behind the bars on recovery 300 grams charras and 10 liters liquor while Wajid was apprehended for possessing four liters liquor.

Pirwadhai police arrested Yasir with 260 grams charras.

Jalti police rounded up Gulfam for having 220 grams charras. Sadiqabad police recovered 130 grams heroin from Atif while Naseerabad police held Sunni Karamat and recovered 27 bottles of liquor. Taxila police seized seven bottles of liquor and arrested Kamran while Airport police netted Chanar Gul and Mudassir on recovery of two liquor bottles.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai, Jatli and Kahuta police held Zulqarnain, Shakeel and Abdul Jabbar and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

