13 arrested in crackdown against profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a crackdown against profiteering and expired products arrested 13 persons from Kohat Road here Wednesday.

According to an official handout issued, the raids were conducted on complaints registered with the Complaint Cell of the department. The department while taking notice of the complaint constituted a team headed by Rationing Controller, Aftab Omar and price Magistrate, Wajid Ali that carried out raids on different shops on Kohat Road.

During raids the team of the Food Department arrested 13 persons over profiteering and availability of expired products. The team has sent a formal dispatch to Police Station Badhber for registration of FIR against them.

The special team also inspected the shops of flour dealers and reviewed the provision of subsidized flour.

On the occasion, they directed dealers for adherence to officially rate and in case of violation warned them of the cancellation of quota and initiation of legal proceedings against them.

On the directives of the Advisor to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman and Secretary Food, Flight Lt (Retd), Khushal Khan, Food Department conducting raids on profiteers and sellers of expired food products.

Similarly, a Special Task Force headed by Rationing Controller, Aftab Omar will continue checking of prices in bazaars to address profiteering related public complaints.