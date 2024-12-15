13 Arrested In Crackdown On Price Gouging, Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday took action against illegal stalls disrupting traffic and violating regulations at the H-9 Sunday Bazaar.
The operation led to the arrest of 13 individuals, including those overcharging customers and encroaching on public spaces, said an ICT administration spokesperson.
The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Industrial Area visited the H-9 Sunday Bazaar and arrested seven people for price gouging and encroachments. In addition, six others were detained for setting up stalls on the nearby highway, causing disruptions to traffic flow.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring smooth traffic and curbing unauthorized activities. He stated that all roadside stalls installed on highways across the city would be removed.
“These stalls not only violate the rules but also create significant traffic issues, impacting commuters and public safety,” said Memon.
The district administration has warned vendors against occupying public spaces illegally and urged citizens to report such violations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro addresses a press conference58 seconds ago
-
13 arrested in crackdown on price gouging, encroachments1 minute ago
-
Fleeing accused held upon return from Saudi Arabia1 minute ago
-
Chief Secretary Sindh for ensuring success of polio eradication campaign to start on Dec 161 minute ago
-
Over 63,529 drug-dealers arrested this year in Punjab1 minute ago
-
KP Govt prioritizes of improving law and order, strengthening police force: CM1 minute ago
-
AJK's higher reaches lash with heavy snowfall1 minute ago
-
Rs. 1m released for medical expenses of cops1 minute ago
-
LESCO's lineman tortured2 minutes ago
-
Three-day drama festival concludes at PNCA11 minutes ago
-
PMLN believes in service-oriented politics: Rana Sanaullah11 minutes ago
-
Immigration seminar held12 minutes ago