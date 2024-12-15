Open Menu

13 Arrested In Crackdown On Price Gouging, Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday took action against illegal stalls disrupting traffic and violating regulations at the H-9 Sunday Bazaar.

The operation led to the arrest of 13 individuals, including those overcharging customers and encroaching on public spaces, said an ICT administration spokesperson.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Industrial Area visited the H-9 Sunday Bazaar and arrested seven people for price gouging and encroachments. In addition, six others were detained for setting up stalls on the nearby highway, causing disruptions to traffic flow.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring smooth traffic and curbing unauthorized activities. He stated that all roadside stalls installed on highways across the city would be removed.

“These stalls not only violate the rules but also create significant traffic issues, impacting commuters and public safety,” said Memon.

The district administration has warned vendors against occupying public spaces illegally and urged citizens to report such violations.

