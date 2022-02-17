UrduPoint.com

13 Arrested In Police Crackdown Against Kite Flyers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 08:02 PM

At least 13 violators were arrested during a police crackdown against kite flyers in different parts of Rawalpindi on Thursday

According to a police spokesman, a crackdown was conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Wasim Riaz in the jurisdiction City, Waris Khan, Pirwadhai, Rattamral, Bani, New Town and other areas and 13 violators were arrested besides recovering 1000 kites and 17 kite flying string rolls.

He informed that Imtiaz, Raheel, Daniyal, Shahzad, Numan, Daniyal, Toheed, Hassan, Asad, Owais, Umar, Asad and Manan were sent behind the bars for violating the kite flying ban.

Police also recovered over 1000 kites and 17 kites flying string rolls from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them, he added.

