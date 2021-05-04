13 arrested on gambling charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The police arrested 13 persons on the charge of gambling in different parts of Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

Police said that accused Muhammad Haneef, Nasir, Arif, Imran, Asif and Nawaz were arrested from Chak No.

186-RB Jhumra Road, Ahmad, Irfan Malik and Abdur Razzaq from Koh-e-Noor Flat Chowk, Prime and Ali Akbar from Eidgah Road while Malik Waseem and Manzoor were nabbed from Chandni Chowk.

The police recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under way.