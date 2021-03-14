13 arrested over kite-flying

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 13 persons from various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours on charge of kite-flying.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that among the accused includes Tanveer Ahmad of Saif Abad, Abdul Waheed and Abdur Rehman of Ansari Chowk Jhang Road, Malik Shehroz and Nabeel Ahmad of Faisal Pulli, Amir and Anwar Masih of D-Ground, Maqsood Ahmad, Abbas Ali and Faizan Ahmad of Millat Chowk, Abdul Mannan and Muhammad Faizan of Hilal Road and Usman of Sadiq Town.

The police also recovered dozens of kites and other paraphernalia from their possession while further investigation is under progress.