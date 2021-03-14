UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Arrested Over Kite-flying

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

13 arrested over kite-flying

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 13 persons from various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours on charge of kite-flying.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that among the accused includes Tanveer Ahmad of Saif Abad, Abdul Waheed and Abdur Rehman of Ansari Chowk Jhang Road, Malik Shehroz and Nabeel Ahmad of Faisal Pulli, Amir and Anwar Masih of D-Ground, Maqsood Ahmad, Abbas Ali and Faizan Ahmad of Millat Chowk, Abdul Mannan and Muhammad Faizan of Hilal Road and Usman of Sadiq Town.

The police also recovered dozens of kites and other paraphernalia from their possession while further investigation is under progress.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Road Jhang Progress Abdur Rehman Nabeel Sunday From

Recent Stories

‘A Changing World’: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

6 minutes ago

UAE youth’s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

36 minutes ago

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many ot ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Iraq discuss advancing transport sector

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Dubai Courts

1 hour ago

UAEREP continues to receive research proposals for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.