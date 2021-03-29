13 Arrested Over Violation Of Anti-Covid 19 SOPs In Kohat
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:33 PM
The district administration Kohat was taking concrete steps to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at business centers to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the area
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration Kohat was taking concrete steps to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at business centers to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the area.
As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Kohat Talha Zubair paid a surprise visit to bazaar to inspect implementation of anti-Covid19 SOPs and arrested 13 people over violation.
He also sealed several hotels and shops in Kohat city for failing to implement standard operating procedure guidelines for containment of coronavirus.