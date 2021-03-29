UrduPoint.com
13 Arrested Over Violation Of Anti-Covid 19 SOPs In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:33 PM

13 arrested over violation of anti-Covid 19 SOPs in Kohat

The district administration Kohat was taking concrete steps to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at business centers to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration Kohat was taking concrete steps to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at business centers to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the area.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Kohat Talha Zubair paid a surprise visit to bazaar to inspect implementation of anti-Covid19 SOPs and arrested 13 people over violation.

He also sealed several hotels and shops in Kohat city for failing to implement standard operating procedure guidelines for containment of coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

