13 Arrested Over Water Theft, Gas Refilling In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 03:14 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Irrigation Task force and police have arrested 13 people over water theft and running illegal business of refilling gas.

Police sources said Monday that irrigation task force during ongoing drive against stealing water from government canals has conducted raids at villages Kot Mosa Khan, Kakrani and Wadhuwaryam and red handed caught another 11 farmer over stealing water from government canals.

They were Munawwar, Manzoor Ahmad, Atta Muhammad, Mansoor Ali, Mumtaz Ali, Ali Sher and others.

While police have arrested two shopkeepers including Alam Mustafa and Muhammad Shafiq over refilling gas.

Police have registered separate cases.

