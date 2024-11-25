13 arrested under anti-encroachment act in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Thirteen individuals were arrested on Monday under the Anti-Encroachment Act during an operation conducted by the district administration of Haripur.

The operation, led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Faraz Qureshi and supported by the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff, focused on clearing encroachments along Main Bazar and Post Office Road.

The District administration, following the direction of Deputy Commissioner Haripur, stated that the accused had repeatedly violated the law despite multiple warnings.

As a result, they were booked under the Anti-Encroachment Act and sent to Central Jail. The district administration confirmed that the crackdown on encroachments will continue until the issue is fully addressed.

In response to the operation, local citizens and social activists have praised the district administration's efforts to tackle encroachment in the area. Many have called for further action against serious violators who continue to obstruct public spaces.