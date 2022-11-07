13 arrested, weapons, liquor recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 13 alleged criminals and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them.

During the ongoing drive against drug-peddlers and illegal weapon holders, different police teams conducted raids and arrested nine accused and recovered 660-litre of liquor and a pistol of 30-bore from them.

Police teams also arrested four proclaimed offenders -- Sarfraz, Mumtaz, Ibrahim and Luqman, who were wanted by police in various cases.

Cases have been regis­tered against the accused.