13 Arrested, Weapons, Narcotics Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 13 persons and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, on Sunday.

According to a police spokesperson, during the ongoing drive against drug-sellers/ and weapon handlers in the district, different police stations teams conducted raids and arrested the accused along with 1.

696-kg hashish, 20-litre liquor, seven pistols of 30-bore and two guns of 12-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Adnan, Bilal Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Nazar, Saleem, Ali Shah, Hassan, Shaukat and others.

Separate cases were registered against them.

