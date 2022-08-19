13 arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 13 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police, raiding teams arrested three proclaimed offenders and 12 drug pushersbesides recovering 2.2-kg hashish and 198 litres of liquor.

Police also recovered three pistols, two rifles and a number of rounds from the accused.