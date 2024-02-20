13 arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Police launched a crackdown and arrested 13 criminals here on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said teams of various police stations conducted raids

and arrested Muzammil, Shahid, Tahir, Zeeshan, Zahoor, Zubair and others.

Police also recovered 2.3-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 148 litres of liquor, nine pistols,

three guns,132 rounds and valuables.