13 Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Police launched a crackdown and arrested 13 criminals here on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said teams of various police stations conducted raids
and arrested Muzammil, Shahid, Tahir, Zeeshan, Zahoor, Zubair and others.
Police also recovered 2.3-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin, 148 litres of liquor, nine pistols,
three guns,132 rounds and valuables.
