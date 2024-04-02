13 Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Police launched a crackdown on criminals and arrested 13 accused
on Tuesday.
Police said different teams conducted raids and arrested Muzammil, Shahid, Tahir, Zeeshan,
Zahoor, Zubair, and others.
Police also recovered 2.3-kg hashish, 1.3-kg heroin, 148 litres of liquor, nine pistols,
three guns, 132 rounds and valuables.
Recent Stories
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat police raid, arrests 30 suspects1 minute ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif casts his vote in Senate election1 minute ago
-
GB Court fixes April 6 to hear Falak Noor Case1 minute ago
-
Iftar "Dastarkhwan" brings people of all faiths closer in KP11 minutes ago
-
Speaker NA calls on President11 minutes ago
-
Folk singer Shaukat Ali remembered on death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
HEC to conduct USAT test for undergraduate admission11 minutes ago
-
PM directs to build Daanish Schools in all three GB divisions11 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest wanted robber with stolen items11 minutes ago
-
IT exports increases by 31.79% in February 202411 minutes ago
-
Agricultural development takes priority: Muhammad Sajjad11 minutes ago
-
Road Accident Claims Life11 minutes ago