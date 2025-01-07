13 Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The police arrested 13 criminals during a crackdown in the district on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman,
Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed.
The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols,
nine guns, and 203 rounds.
