13 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The police arrested 13 criminals during a crackdown in the district on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman,

Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed.

The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols,

nine guns, and 203 rounds.