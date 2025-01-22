13 arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The police arrested 13 accused, during a crackdown, across the district

on Wednesday and recovered weapons.

A spokesman said policemen from different police stations raided different localities

and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,

Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others.

The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols,

nine guns, and 123 rounds.