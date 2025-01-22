13 Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The police arrested 13 accused, during a crackdown, across the district
on Wednesday and recovered weapons.
A spokesman said policemen from different police stations raided different localities
and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,
Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others.
The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols,
nine guns, and 123 rounds.
Recent Stories
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA,commissioner review traffic management in Multan8 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered9 minutes ago
-
Posters urge people to observe Black Day on Jan 26 in IIOJK19 minutes ago
-
Robbery in house19 minutes ago
-
Six held for power theft19 minutes ago
-
115th death anniversary of Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad observed29 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara inaugurates police hospital, command and control room, rest house at Torghar29 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Khushalgarh outpost49 minutes ago
-
PM instructs transparent, merit-based selection of students for agri training in China58 minutes ago
-
Free spine week announced at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles deaths by Indonesia landslides, flash floods2 hours ago
-
Pakistan braces for drought: PMD issues alert for multiple regions12 hours ago