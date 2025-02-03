Open Menu

13 Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 11:10 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The police arrested 13 criminals during a crackdown in the district

on Monday.

A police spokesman said different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem,

Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas,

Waleed and others.

The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols,

nine guns, and 103 rounds.

