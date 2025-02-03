13 Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 11:10 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The police arrested 13 criminals during a crackdown in the district
on Monday.
A police spokesman said different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem,
Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas,
Waleed and others.
The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols,
nine guns, and 103 rounds.
Recent Stories
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE
Korean won dips to yearly low
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025
Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..
UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France
Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
President Zardari to pay a state visit to China from Feb 4-811 minutes ago
-
PM due in Quetta today to inquire after injured soldiers, meet leadership31 minutes ago
-
558,000 applications received for 12,500 temporary teacher posts11 hours ago
-
Security plan finalized for Polio Eridcation Campaign, Starts Today12 hours ago
-
Govt’s judicial reforms aim for fairness and transparency: Aqeel Malik12 hours ago
-
Thousands gather to commemorate birth anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS) in Kachai Hassan Khel12 hours ago
-
Attaullah Tarar, Badar Shahbaz condole with Ministry of Information officer over father's death13 hours ago
-
All set to hold 'Walk on Promotion of Distance Education in AJK' in Mirpur tomorrow, Feb 313 hours ago
-
AJK President lauds Jamaat-e-Islami's significant contribution to the national Kashmir cause13 hours ago
-
Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement stands as a legitimate struggle in line with international laws ..13 hours ago
-
DC attends free Medical camp organized by HUJ13 hours ago