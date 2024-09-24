13 Arrested With Drugs, Arms
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.
According to a press release issued by the DPO office, teams of various police stations conducted raids and netted 13 criminals besides recovering 560 gram hashish,100 litre liquor, four guns and three pistols from them.
They were identified as Qaisar Nadeem, Ghulam Sajjad, Zain, Iftikhar, Saddam, Saif and Abu Bakr.
Separate cases were registered against the accused and an investigation is underway.
