Open Menu

13 Arrested With Drugs, Arms

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

13 arrested with drugs, arms

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, teams of various police stations conducted raids and netted 13 criminals besides recovering 560 gram hashish,100 litre liquor, four guns and three pistols from them.

They were identified as Qaisar Nadeem, Ghulam Sajjad, Zain, Iftikhar, Saddam, Saif and Abu Bakr.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and an investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

15 minutes ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

1 hour ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

3 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

3 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

3 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

5 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

5 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan