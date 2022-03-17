UrduPoint.com

13 Athletics Competitions Held At Asghar Mall College

13 Athletics Competitions held at Asghar Mall College

As many as 13 athletics competitions were held at the Government Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi under the ongoing Sports Week being organised to promote healthy co-curricular activities in the historic alma mater of the garrison city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 13 athletics competitions were held at the Government Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi under the ongoing Sports Week being organised to promote healthy co-curricular activities in the historic alma mater of the garrison city.

The Sports week started on March 14 where the College was divided into five groups of Potohar, Rawal, Kohsar, Margalla and Punjab houses to compete in various sports and literary contests.

At the first two days of the Sports Week, competitions in eight different categories of Recitation, Naat, National Song, urdu and English essay writing were held.

On the third, athletics games contest were started that comprised of 100 meters and 200 meters sprints, javelin throw, shot put and long jump.

On the fourth day, some 13 competitions were held on these events comprising 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, relay races, tug of war and other competitions.

In the fourth day competitions, Margalla House came first with 7 positions while Rawal House came second with 6 positions.

Chairman, Organizing Committee for Sports Week, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqi said such unique and interesting competitions were organized with the cooperation of Principal of the College Dr Abdul Kabir Mohsin and the staff.

Hundreds of students participated in the literary and sports competitions, he said, adding, the prize distribution ceremony of these competitions will be held on Saturday 19th March, he added.

>