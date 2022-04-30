UrduPoint.com

13 Beggars Caught

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 07:39 PM

13 beggars caught

The social welfare department has caught 13 beggars from various chowks, intersections and roads of the city during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The social welfare department has caught 13 beggars from various chowks, intersections and roads of the city during past 12 hours.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said here on Saturday that anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and 15 habitual beggars were rounded up today from Nishatabad, Sheikhupura Road, Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Lasani Pulli Sargodha Road, Zila Council Chowk, Chenab Club Chowk, Samanabad, Sitiana Road, Jalvi Market, Serena Hotel Road, Jhang Road and Allied Hospital.

These habitual beggars were later on handed over to the area police while further action against them was under way, he added.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Road Jhang Sargodha Sheikhupura Market From

Recent Stories

Section 144 imposed on aerial firing and one wheel ..

Section 144 imposed on aerial firing and one wheeling

30 seconds ago
 Berlin Sues Italy Over Compensations for Nazi War ..

Berlin Sues Italy Over Compensations for Nazi War Crimes - ICJ

32 seconds ago
 ROCOR Bishops Continue Maintaining Normal Contacts ..

ROCOR Bishops Continue Maintaining Normal Contacts With Moscow Patriarchate - Ar ..

33 seconds ago
 Public welfare priority of new govt: Hamza Shehbaz ..

Public welfare priority of new govt: Hamza Shehbaz Sharif

35 seconds ago
 Federal Ombudsman's regional head visit utility st ..

Federal Ombudsman's regional head visit utility stores

4 minutes ago
 Moon sighting body to meet on Sunday

Moon sighting body to meet on Sunday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.