13 beggars caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The social welfare department has caught 13 beggars from various chowks, intersections and roads of the city during past 12 hours.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said here on Saturday that anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and 15 habitual beggars were rounded up today from Nishatabad, Sheikhupura Road, Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Lasani Pulli Sargodha Road, Zila Council Chowk, Chenab Club Chowk, Samanabad, Sitiana Road, Jalvi Market, Serena Hotel Road, Jhang Road and Allied Hospital.

These habitual beggars were later on handed over to the area police while further action against them was under way, he added.