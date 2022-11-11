- Home
13 Beggars Caught
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :An anti beggary squad caught 13 more professionals here on Friday.
As many as eight males, four females and one transgender were held fromgeneral bus stand, Sargodha road and Allied Morh.
The official sources said they had been shifted to Panahgahs.
