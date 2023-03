(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The anti-beggary squads caught 13 beggars from various city roads, here on Tuesday.

According to the focal person, the beggars, including 9 men and 4 women, were caught from roads, traffic signals and other public places and shifted to panagah (shelter home) at general bus stand.