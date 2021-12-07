UrduPoint.com

13 Beggars Caught In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:49 PM

13 beggars caught in Faisalabad

The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 13 beggars during the last two day in the city

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said here Tuesday that seven men and six women beggars were taken into custody from different roads, crossings and markets.

They were handed over to police after registration of cases against them.

