13 beggars caught in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 13 beggars during the last two day in the city.

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said here Tuesday that seven men and six women beggars were taken into custody from different roads, crossings and markets.

They were handed over to police after registration of cases against them.