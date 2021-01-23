UrduPoint.com
13 Bikers Arrested Over One-wheeling

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 08:39 PM

Traffic police Saturday apprehended 13 bike-riders for one-wheeling at Northern Bypass Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Traffic police Saturday apprehended 13 bike-riders for one-wheeling at Northern Bypass Road.

Taking action on public complaints regarding one-wheeling by bikers, the City Traffic Officer Abbass Majeed Marwat directed concerned staff to nab those performing one-wheeling that was also banned by the district administration.

The police team conducted a raid on Northern Bypass Road and arrested 13 bike-riders involved in one-wheeling and also confiscated motorcycles from their possessions.

Meanwhile, the CTO in a statement warned that actions against one-wheeling would continue and no leniency would be shown towards those playing with their own and others' lives. He said one-wheeling is the most dangerous activity which claims many lives every year.

More Stories From Pakistan

