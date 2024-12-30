Open Menu

13 Booked For Attacking PFA Team

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM

13 booked for attacking PFA team

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A Punjab Food Authority team faced resistance and was attacked during an inspection in Shah Jamal.

A case has been registered against three nominated and ten unidentified suspects at the Shah Jamal police station. According to the FIR, the Food Authority team, led by Food Safety Officer Rizwan Ahmed and accompanied by admin trainees Zubair Tariq, Shehzad Arshad, and Alina Aleem, visited the Mehmood Sweets production unit at Ahmed Mohana Chowk. The team had previously instructed the unit to halt operation due to substandard sweets production. However, despite the restrictions, the production continued, prompting further action.

During the raid, the shop owner, Mehmood, along with Faizan, verbally abused the team and attempted to snatch their mobile phones.

The suspects held the team hostage.

The police promptly arrived at the scene after a call on helpline 15, ensuring the team's release. Subsequently, a case was filed against Mehmood, his accomplice Yousaf, Faizan, and ten unidentified suspects on the application of food safety officer Rizwan Ahmad.

Speaking about the incident, Director Operations (South), Shehzad Magsi, emphasized that actions against those endangering public health would continue without any bias or pressure. Food Safety teams will carry out their duties with integrity and in accordance with the law," he stated.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Mobile FIR

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted e ..

Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..

10 minutes ago
 ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

1 hour ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

1 hour ago
 DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

1 hour ago
 Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

2 hours ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

2 hours ago
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointmen ..

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

2 hours ago
 GCAA launches region's first digital platform for ..

GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notabl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024

3 hours ago
 36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy En ..

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan