13 booked for attacking PFA team

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A Punjab Food Authority team faced resistance and was attacked during an inspection in Shah Jamal.

A case has been registered against three nominated and ten unidentified suspects at the Shah Jamal police station. According to the FIR, the Food Authority team, led by Food Safety Officer Rizwan Ahmed and accompanied by admin trainees Zubair Tariq, Shehzad Arshad, and Alina Aleem, visited the Mehmood Sweets production unit at Ahmed Mohana Chowk. The team had previously instructed the unit to halt operation due to substandard sweets production. However, despite the restrictions, the production continued, prompting further action.

During the raid, the shop owner, Mehmood, along with Faizan, verbally abused the team and attempted to snatch their mobile phones.

The suspects held the team hostage.

The police promptly arrived at the scene after a call on helpline 15, ensuring the team's release. Subsequently, a case was filed against Mehmood, his accomplice Yousaf, Faizan, and ten unidentified suspects on the application of food safety officer Rizwan Ahmad.

Speaking about the incident, Director Operations (South), Shehzad Magsi, emphasized that actions against those endangering public health would continue without any bias or pressure. Food Safety teams will carry out their duties with integrity and in accordance with the law," he stated.