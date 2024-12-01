Open Menu

13 Booked For Chopping Trees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM

13 booked for chopping trees

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Thirteen people were booked for chopping trees from a forest near Chani Goth.

Police said on Sunday that some people were chopping trees from a forest to

steal the timber near Chani Goth when guards of the Forest Department Bahawalpur

asked them to stop cutting trees.

In a bid to put resistance, the suspects opened fire to threaten the guards.

On the report of forest guards, the police have registered a case against

13 suspects.

Police were raiding to arrest the accused.

