13 Booked For Killing Cop During Shootout
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 09:24 PM
Police have booked 13 people including three brothers under sections of terrorism-cum-murder for killing an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Roshan Wala police during an encounter on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Police have booked 13 people including three brothers under sections of terrorism-cum-murder for killing an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Roshan Wala police during an encounter on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesperson here on Thursday, a case was registered against the main accused Ilyas, his two brothers Amir and Ghulam Abbas alias Ishaq. The other accused included Saghar alias Saghri, Shamoon, Zafar Iqbal, Kali Multani and five others.
The case was registered on the complaint of SHO Roshanwala Police Station SI Waseem Sahu.
Special police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused who are still at large.
Recent Stories
WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region
UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025
Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart disease ..
EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties to enhance proactive environm ..
Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital transformation: Prime Minister
PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues
CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services
Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case
DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively participate in extracurricular activi ..
FIC MS removed over poor performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart diseases2 minutes ago
-
PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues2 minutes ago
-
CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services2 minutes ago
-
Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case2 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively participate in extracurricular activities2 minutes ago
-
FIC MS removed over poor performance2 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to Khanna police station2 minutes ago
-
6th National Women Youth Career Conference starts at Nowshera2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arrested in ICT14 minutes ago
-
Chairman Gulshan town visits Karachi University Book Fair14 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member panel for 346th Senate session14 minutes ago