13 booked for killing cop during shootout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Police have booked 13 people including three brothers under sections of terrorism-cum-murder for killing an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Roshan Wala police during an encounter on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesperson here on Thursday, a case was registered against the main accused Ilyas, his two brothers Amir and Ghulam Abbas alias Ishaq. The other accused included Saghar alias Saghri, Shamoon, Zafar Iqbal, Kali Multani and five others.

The case was registered on the complaint of SHO Roshanwala Police Station SI Waseem Sahu.

Special police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused who are still at large.