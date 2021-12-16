13 booked over detaining Fesco staff

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Police booked 13 persons over detaining employees of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

Police said here on Thursday that Sub-divisional Officer Qamar ul Zaman submitted an application to city police Samundri stated that FESCO staff was busy in work in Siraj Basti when they were held hostage in a room by Husnain along with 12 other people.

Further investigation was underway.