13 Booked, Two Arrested Over Poor Anti-dengue Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2022 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Two shopkeepers were arrested while cases were registered against 13 people on the charge of adopting poor measures against dengue breeding.

District Programme Coordinator for Epidemics Dr Zulqarnain along with his team visited various tyre shops, junkyards and under construction buildings in the city and found 13 points most suitable for breeding of dengue larvae as owners of these sites failed to adopt anti-dengue measures by draining out rain and stagnant water.

The team immediately reported the incidents to area police who registered cases against the violators.

The police also arrested two of them while further investigation was under way.

