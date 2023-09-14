Open Menu

13 Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2023

13 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

The police in an action against suspected bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday managed to arrest 13 accused besides recovering over 65 liters liquor, six pistols and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The police in an action against suspected bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday managed to arrest 13 accused besides recovering over 65 liters liquor, six pistols and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Naseerabad, Mandra, Pirwadhai, Chontra, Saddar Baroni and Westridge police arrested Yousaf, Bilal, Israr, Abid, Waqas, Farhan, Sajid, Saqib, Rashid, and Ahtesham and recovered 65 liters liquor, six pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, R.A.Bazar, Taxila, and Gungmandi police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up three proclaimed offenders namely Saeed, Asif and Shehzad wanted in different cases.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

