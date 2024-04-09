13 brick kiln sealed, Rs 1.3 mln fine imposed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The environment protection agency sealed 13 brick kilns functioning on old techniques and imposed Rs 1.3 million fine on owners here Tuesday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that the brick kilns were sealed in violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules-2023.

The brick kilns were located near Chak No 74-RB, Chak No 6-JB, Narrwala bunglow, Chak No 51-JB Sajjadan, Chak No 59-JB, Chak No 200-RB Lathianwala, Chak No 52-JB Mullanpur, Chak No 71-JB, Chak No 210 RB Makuana bypass.