Open Menu

13 Brick Kiln Sealed, Rs 1.3 Mln Fine Imposed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

13 brick kiln sealed, Rs 1.3 mln fine imposed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The environment protection agency sealed 13 brick kilns functioning on old techniques and imposed Rs 1.3 million fine on owners here Tuesday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that the brick kilns were sealed in violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules-2023.

The brick kilns were located near Chak No 74-RB, Chak No 6-JB, Narrwala bunglow, Chak No 51-JB Sajjadan, Chak No 59-JB, Chak No 200-RB Lathianwala, Chak No 52-JB Mullanpur, Chak No 71-JB, Chak No 210 RB Makuana bypass.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Million

Recent Stories

Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' educat ..

Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education

8 minutes ago
 PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre h ..

PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays

1 hour ago
 Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's ..

Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..

1 hour ago
 Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

3 hours ago
 Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

5 hours ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

6 hours ago
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

18 hours ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

18 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan