13 brick kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Thirteen brick kilns were sealed for not converting into bull trench technology during the last two days in the district.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Monday the Lahore High Court (LHC) had issued orders to close the kilns which were running with bull trench technology to decrease the chances of smog during winter.

Therefore, assistant commissioners checked kiln houses across the district for implementation on court orders and found 13 brick kilns in Tehsil City, Tehsil Sadr and Tehsil Chak Jhumra running with old bull trench technology.

He said the orders of Lahore High Court are being implemented to protect environment from pollution, he saidand added, that owners of kiln houses had already been directed to shift their kilns on environmental friendlyzigzag technology. The kilns operating without zigzag technology will be sealed without any discrimination, he added.