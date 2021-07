13 buses impounded for overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration launched crackdown against various bus companies for overcharging and impounded 13 buses here on Tuesday.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin raided against buses which were involved in overcharging and overloading during Eid days.

He also used to challan 16 buses and imposed Rs 98,000 fine on various bus owners.