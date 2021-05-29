13 business centres sealed over SOPs' violation

The district administration launched a massive crackdown against violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid covid-19 and sealed 13 business centres across the district during last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The district administration launched a massive crackdown against violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid covid-19 and sealed 13 business centres across the district during last 24 hours.

The 13 buses were also impounded over the violation, an official told APP.

Similarly, over Rs 11,000 fine was imposed to 23 citizens over not wearing face mask.

An outlaw was also sent to jail over intervening in official matters, he informed.

Overall a fine amount of Rs 1,00,000 fine was imposed to individuals, shop owners and transporters over violation of SOPs, he said.