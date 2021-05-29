UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Business Centres Sealed Over SOPs' Violation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

13 business centres sealed over SOPs' violation

The district administration launched a massive crackdown against violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid covid-19 and sealed 13 business centres across the district during last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The district administration launched a massive crackdown against violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid covid-19 and sealed 13 business centres across the district during last 24 hours.

The 13 buses were also impounded over the violation, an official told APP.

Similarly, over Rs 11,000 fine was imposed to 23 citizens over not wearing face mask.

An outlaw was also sent to jail over intervening in official matters, he informed.

Overall a fine amount of Rs 1,00,000 fine was imposed to individuals, shop owners and transporters over violation of SOPs, he said.

Related Topics

Business Jail Fine

Recent Stories

Shehbaz should better unite PML-N, not opposition: ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian tanker seized by Indonesia released

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather likely in next 24 hours

2 minutes ago

9 died in van accident near Kohala, Azad Kashmir

5 minutes ago

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and Izhaan enjoy ‘Mowg ..

16 minutes ago

Opposition making futile efforts to sell its rejec ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.