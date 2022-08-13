13 candidates file nomination papers for by-election in NA-108

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 13 candidates including chairman PTI Imran Khan, Abid Sher Ali and Farrukh Habib have submitted their nomination papers for by-election in NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII).

District Election Commissioner-II/Returning Officer (DEC/RO) NA-108 Mr Irfan Kausar told APP on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had filed his nomination papers through Mian Farrukh Habib whereas Mian Farrukh Habib himself and Dr Arsalan as covering candidate of PTI also submitted their papers for by-election in the constituency.

Similarly, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) candidate Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali filed his nomination paper while his father Chaudhary Sher and brother Chaudhary Amir Sher Ali submitted their papers as covering candidates.

Among other candidates including Ghulam Mustafa Magan of Awami Justice Party, independent candidates Shehbaz Gulzar, Malik Muhammad Ali Tahir, Sohail Kashif Sandhar Advocate, Rizwan Mehmood and Mian Asrar.

DEC/RO Irfan Kausar said that list of candidates who filed nomination papers would be released on August 14 whereas scrutiny of the papers would be held on August 17.

He said that appeals against nomination papers could be filed up to August 20 and the appellant tribunal would decided the same on August 25 followed by revised list of the candidates on August 26.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to August 27 whereas final list of contesting candidates would be released on the same day. The election symbols would be allotted on August 29 and polling would be held on September 25, 2022, he added.