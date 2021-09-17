UrduPoint.com

13 Candidates Including A Woman In Run In Bye-polls For LA-3 Constituency

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Sep 16 (APP):A total of 13 candidates including one woman candidate, belonging to various political parties and independents, are in the run to contest bye elections in Mirpur –III, LA-3 constituency of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly, scheduled to be held on October 10.

The seat of LA-III Mirpur 3 has fallen vacant due to Barrister Sultan Mahamood Choudhry's election as President of Azad Jammu Kashmir. While LA 12 Kotli 5 had fallen vacant due to the resignation of Ch.Muhammad Yasin from one out of two seats he had won in July 25 general election.

Though various impending contestant parties most particularly the AJK's sitting ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ( PTI ) , PML (N}, Tehreek e Labaik Pakistanr, PPP and Jamaat e Islami have announced their respective candidates who have launched their campaigns for the scheduled bye polls.

Yasir Sultan, the son of the newly-elected President of AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmud Chaudhry, is the nominee of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf from LA-3, Mirpur –III constituency against his closest rival candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, former minister of AJK and the candidate of the PML (N).

Similarly ex city Mayor and former Advisor to AJK government Ch. Muhammad Ashraf and Umair Asghar Chaudhry of Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan, besides several independent candidates have filed their nomination papers for Mirpur – III, LA-3 constituency.

According to the schedule the nomination papers were filed before the returning officer on 13th September 2021 up to 4 pm while scrutiny of the nomination papers was held on 14th September and the list of the valid candidates was published the same day.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed before the election commission on 18th September 2021 before 2 pm.

The Election Commission will hear the appeals on 20th September while the decisions will be announced on 22nd September. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on 23rd September before 2 pm .

Symbol will be allotted to the candidates on 24th September 2021 and final lists of the candidates will be published the same day.

The Elections to these seats will be held on 10th October 2021 from 8 am to 5 pm without any break.

