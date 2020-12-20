UrduPoint.com
13 Cases Of Medical Stores Referred To Drug Court

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

13 cases of medical stores referred to Drug Court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) decided to refer cases of 13 medical stores to drug court over violation of the drugs act.

Chairing the DQCB meeting on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali directed to eradicate the sale of substandard and spurious drugs in the district.

He said that crackdown against fake doctors and psychiatrists should be made fruitful so that this negative practice could be eliminated once for all from the society.

He said that the stores of those elements selling drugs without drug sale license should be sealed and cases should be registered against them immediately.

The board meeting heard 29 cases of medical stores and clinics and recommended to refer 13 cases to the drug court.

The meeting also issued warnings to owners of four medical stores/clinics while cases of 12 other stores/clinics were adjourned for the next meeting.

CEO District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Secretary Quality Control Board Sehrish Murtaza, Members Committee Ghulam Sabir, drug inspectors and Punjab Police representatives were also present.

