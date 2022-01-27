13 cases referred to drug court

UrduPoint.com

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Quality Control board was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Shoaib Niswana.

A total 31 cases against medical stores involved in violations of the Drug Act were reviewed during the meeting and 13 were referred to the drug court while others were adjourned for the next hearing.

The board also reviewed performance of drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating adrive against spurious drugs.

