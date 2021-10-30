13 cases registered during dengue surveillance campaign

The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the health department, is going on in the district, and 13 cases were registered against the violators and notices were issued to 282 people by the authorities

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the health department, is going on in the district, and 13 cases were registered against the violators and notices were issued to 282 people by the authorities.

A spokesperson for the district health department said on Saturday that surveillance was being carried out at various points across the district.

He said various dengue teams were working under the leadership of Entomologist Muhammad Khurram Ibrahim. He said tehsil Entomologist Muhammad Waris was carrying out surveillance in Kasur regarding dengue larvae, Kamran Moin in Chunian, Muhammad Zia in Kot Radha Kishan and Entomologist Muhammad Muneeb had been performing his duties in Pattoki on daily basis.

The teams visited various areas including bus stations, tanneries, factory areas, government offices, parks, railway stations, service stations, warehouses, junkyards, water tanks, nurseries, buildings under construction, wedding halls, cemeteries, schools, colleges, hotels, garbage dumps, mosques, religious places/ pilgrimages, workshops, tyre shops, historical antiquities, parking stands and dairy farms for surveillance.