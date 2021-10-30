UrduPoint.com

13 Cases Registered During Dengue Surveillance Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:37 PM

13 cases registered during dengue surveillance campaign

The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the health department, is going on in the district, and 13 cases were registered against the violators and notices were issued to 282 people by the authorities

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the health department, is going on in the district, and 13 cases were registered against the violators and notices were issued to 282 people by the authorities.

A spokesperson for the district health department said on Saturday that surveillance was being carried out at various points across the district.

He said various dengue teams were working under the leadership of Entomologist Muhammad Khurram Ibrahim. He said tehsil Entomologist Muhammad Waris was carrying out surveillance in Kasur regarding dengue larvae, Kamran Moin in Chunian, Muhammad Zia in Kot Radha Kishan and Entomologist Muhammad Muneeb had been performing his duties in Pattoki on daily basis.

The teams visited various areas including bus stations, tanneries, factory areas, government offices, parks, railway stations, service stations, warehouses, junkyards, water tanks, nurseries, buildings under construction, wedding halls, cemeteries, schools, colleges, hotels, garbage dumps, mosques, religious places/ pilgrimages, workshops, tyre shops, historical antiquities, parking stands and dairy farms for surveillance.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Marriage Kasur Chunian Pattoki Kot Radha Kishan Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo 2020

1 hour ago
 Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oa ..

Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dante Labs

1 hour ago
 US calls on Tigrayan rebels to withdraw from Amhar ..

US calls on Tigrayan rebels to withdraw from Amhara region

4 minutes ago
 G20 leaders wrangle over climate, economy, vaccine ..

G20 leaders wrangle over climate, economy, vaccines

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt allows Dr. Ikram to work VC LUMHS

Sindh govt allows Dr. Ikram to work VC LUMHS

4 minutes ago
 Shabbir leads Defence Raya Open Golf Championship

Shabbir leads Defence Raya Open Golf Championship

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.