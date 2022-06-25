UrduPoint.com

13 Cattle Markets Set Up In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2022 | 08:47 PM

The district administration has set up 13 temporary cattle markets for purchase of sacrificial animals in the provincial capital and imposed a ban on setting up any point other than these spots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up 13 temporary cattle markets for purchase of sacrificial animals in the provincial capital and imposed a ban on setting up any point other than these spots.

Commissioner Lahore Division Usman Younis issued a directive for improving conditions of these animal markets and asked the authorities concerned to chalk out special traffic plan amid foolproof security for them.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements of animal markets here on Saturday, he asked the health authority to take steps against Congo virus which spread through animals.

The commissioner directed the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) to make proper arrangement for lighting, parking and drinking water for visitors, saying that indiscriminate action against encroachments should be carried out time to time in the cattle markets.

Information desk of allied departments for visitor's assistant should be made operation as soon as possible, he added.

Around 13 cattle markets of nine zone of the provincial capital were set up at Shahpur Kanjra, Pine Avenue Road, Sundar Road, NFC Society, Raiwind Road Mangamandi, Saggian Road, Lakhodair near Ring Road, LDA City near Kahna, Gajumata, DHA phase-9 Block N, Vegetable market Nashtar Colony and others.

